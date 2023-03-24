Archer County discusses future of jail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After being closed for nearly six years, community members gathered to discuss the future of the Archer County Jail Museum.

The jail housed inmates from 1910 to 1974. It was then decommissioned and turned into a museum in 1975, until 2017, when it closed it’s doors.

During the meeting on March 23, those in attendance watched a video presentation about the vision of the museum and organizers opened up the floor to everyone.

Callie Lawson, the Archer County Museum Executive Director said if they don’t have the community’s support, there will not be a museum.

“So there not necessarily a repository here in the county for all the stories and the history of the county but also there’s not a lot of arts being offered in the area so this would be an opportunity for both children and adults to get creative. So really if we don’t have the communities support there won’t be a museum this is really to benefit the community in archer county and spotlight its stories,” Lawson said.

The director went on to share their vision of treating the jail as an artifact and restoring it. They also hope to build the museum right next to it.

