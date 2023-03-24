Bill passed to make illegal voting considered felony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Senate has passed a bill to make illegal voting a felony again, and a house representative has introduced a similar bill in the house.

Two years ago, the illegal voting law was changed and the punishment went from a felony to a misdemeanor. Now lawmakers in the state house and senate are fighting to reverse that change. There are two bills, one in the house and one in the Senate, that would raise the punishment back to a felony. Senate Bill 2 passed with a vote of 19 to 12 earlier this month.

“It’s very important to go ahead and have significant penalties for those that choose to violate that and do it intentionally and knowingly. This has been the law. It’s been a felony offense since at least 1985,” District 68 Rep. David Spiller said. “There are 510 pending cases at that time and there were 386 current pending investigations so for those that say well this doesn’t really exist, it does. But for those that say it may not be much my question would be well how much voter fraud are you comfortable with?”

Senate Bill 2 will head to the lower chamber for consideration. Stick with News Channel 6 for the next steps on both Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 52.

