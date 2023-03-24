Email City Guide
Bonds lowered for pastor accused of sexually assaulting child

66-year-old Paul Coleman.
66-year-old Paul Coleman.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The bonds were lowered Thursday for a pastor of a church in Wichita Falls was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child.

66-year-old Paul Coleman had his bond lowered from a total of $300,000 to $125,000 in the 78th District Court.

He was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child - sexual contact. Police said he is the pastor of Good Samaritan Outreach Ministries.

Officers were reportedly sent to United Regional on Dec. 1, 2022 in reference to a victim who had been sexually assaulted by Coleman. A forensic interview at Pasty’s House was then done with the victim on Dec. 8, 2022.

The victim told detectives she had been sexually assaulted by Coleman during the time that she and her family were members of the church, according to court documents. The family reportedly started attending the church in September of 2020, but then stopped going on Dec. 1, 2022, when the victim made an outcry.

Coleman remains jailed in Wichita County as of 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023.

