Henrietta man indicted for robbery

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - A Henrietta man was indicted for a robbery charge on Monday, March 20, 2023, after he allegedly hit a woman’s phone out of her hand and threw it onto the roof of a library.

A woman was filming former Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde from across the street in January of 2023 while he turned himself in.

The suspect, identified as Justin O’Malley, then approached the woman frustrated for filming and attempted to knock the phone out of her hand. During the intervention, Interim Clay County Sheriff Sydney Horton said O’Malley hit her when trying to grab her phone and caused minor injuries to her face. Once he grabbed the phone, he allegedly threw it on top of the library roof.

O’Malley was charged with robbery and not assault due to the combination of the injury and theft by taking her phone.

