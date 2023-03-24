Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Henrietta man indicted for robbery

This case is still under investigation.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - A Henrietta man was indicted for a robbery charge on Monday, March 20, 2023, after he allegedly hit a woman’s phone out of her hand and threw it onto the roof of a library.

A woman was filming former Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde from across the street in January of 2023 while he turned himself in.

The suspect, identified as Justin O’Malley, then approached the woman frustrated for filming and attempted to knock the phone out of her hand. During the intervention, Interim Clay County Sheriff Sydney Horton said O’Malley hit her when trying to grab her phone and caused minor injuries to her face. Once he grabbed the phone, he allegedly threw it on top of the library roof.

O’Malley was charged with robbery and not assault due to the combination of the injury and theft by taking her phone.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jarvis.
Former WFHS choir teacher pleads guilty
JEREMIEH TAYLOR SPEAKS OUT
Former WFISD teacher speaks out after firing
Two teachers fired by WFISD
Two teachers fired by WFISD
KAUZ Weather
Severe thunderstorms are anticipated Thursday evening
“That growth is coming towards us.”
Wichita Falls needs more homes for future buyers

Latest News

United Supermarkets hosts job fair
Hospice of Wichita Falls to host volunteer training sessions
Hospice of Wichita Falls to host volunteer training sessions
Malarkey is looking for her forever home
Malarkey is looking for her forever home
House of Prayer to host We Will Conquer Conference
House of Prayer to host We Will Conquer Conference