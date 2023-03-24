Hospice of Wichita Falls to host volunteer training sessions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls will host two volunteer training sessions next week.

Hospice officials said they have many volunteering opportunities available based on your areas of interest, schedule, and special gifts.

Volunteer training sessions will happen on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 4-6 p.m., and Friday, March 31, 2023, from 9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration is required. Click here for more information or to sign up.

