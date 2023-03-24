Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hospice of Wichita Falls to host volunteer training sessions

By Dakota Mize
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls will host two volunteer training sessions next week.

Hospice officials said they have many volunteering opportunities available based on your areas of interest, schedule, and special gifts.

Volunteer training sessions will happen on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 4-6 p.m., and Friday, March 31, 2023, from 9-11 a.m.

Pre-registration is required. Click here for more information or to sign up.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JEREMIEH TAYLOR SPEAKS OUT
Former WFISD teacher speaks out after firing
Two teachers fired by WFISD
Two teachers fired by WFISD
KAUZ Weather
Severe thunderstorms are anticipated Thursday evening
“That growth is coming towards us.”
Wichita Falls needs more homes for future buyers

Latest News

Hospice of Wichita Falls to host volunteer training sessions
Hospice of Wichita Falls to host volunteer training sessions
Christopher Jarvis.
Former WFHS choir teacher pleads guilty
66-year-old Paul Coleman.
Bonds lowered for pastor accused of sexually assaulting child
Archer County discusses future of jail
Archer County discusses future of jail