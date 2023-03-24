Email City Guide
House of Prayer to host We Will Conquer Conference

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - House of Prayer in Wichita Falls will be hosting the We Will Conquer Conference on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The conference will happen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the House of Prayer, 3100 Seymour Hwy, suite #122. Organizers said it’s for women who are going through abusive relationships or addictions to come and find freedom in Jesus.

Organizers said the main purpose of the conference is to share to love of God.

