House of Prayer to host We Will Conquer Conference

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - House of Prayer in Wichita Falls will be hosting the We Will Conquer Conference on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The conference will happen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the House of Prayer, 3100 Seymour Hwy, suite #122. Organizers said it’s for women who are going through abusive relationships or addictions to come and find freedom in Jesus.

Organizers said the main purpose of the conference is to share to love of God.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.