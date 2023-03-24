Rain chances return next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 63° with partly cloudy skies. We may see a stray shower or thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and evening hours. However, no severe weather is anticipated. Friday night, we will have a low of 46° with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 71° with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 39° with mostly clear skies. On Sunday, we will have a high of 74° with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 40° with mostly clear skies. Monday, rain chances return to the forecast. We will have a 20% chance of rain with a high of 64°. Monday night, we will have a low of 42° with showers.

