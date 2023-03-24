Email City Guide
Sammie is looking for her forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Sammy.

The adoption fee for cats is normally $100 but that covers all shots, spaying, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost. Jacklyn will have a special reduced adoption fee due to her age.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

