United Supermarkets hosts job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family begins companywide job fairs for interested applicants on March 24 and 25.

All retail stores in The United Family will begin a two-day job fair for applicants seeking to join the team. This includes all United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, and Albertsons Market locations across Texas.

The job fair on March 24 will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the job fair on March 25 will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While stores are hiring for a variety of positions, applicants with experience in either food service or bakery are encouraged to highlight that during the application process.

Both full-time and part-time shifts are available, and shifts for all positions can start quickly after the application process.

All positions will have access to the benefits of the United Family like grocery discounts, college savings opportunities, and insurance options.

