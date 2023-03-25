Another round of late-week storms eyeing Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures kick off the new work week, but another round of late-week storms is set to move through, some of which may be severe.

This evening, enjoy the beautiful weather all across Texoma with clear skies and lighter winds. Temperatures will slide through the 60s through sunset before dipping into the upper 30s by sunrise.

Despite a northeast wind on Sunday, temperatures will warm nicely through the afternoon, approaching the lower 70s in many spots. The cool air will be a bit delayed, moving in by Monday and Tuesday. Both days will hover in the low to mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Monday afternoon could see a slight chance at showers in the southern part of Texoma around Highway 380.

Southerly winds return Wednesday, pushing highs back to around 70 degrees. This will also start the flow of moisture north toward Texoma, ahead of the next round of storms.

Once again, another round of Thursday storms will rumble across the region, some of which could become severe during the evening and overnight hours. As of right now, most of Texoma appears to be at risk for storms. Until then, most of Thursday will remain dry with increasing clouds, strong south winds and highs shy of 80 degrees.

Rain showers will finally clear the area first thing Friday morning. The strong west winds that follow in the afternoon will push us into the low to mid 80s! Once the cold front sweeps through that evening, we’ll see a return to sunshine and highs around 70 by next weekend.

