Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been almost two years since johnny Perez, a local man was found in his apartment deceased from a gunshot wound.

Wichita Falls Police Department is revisiting the homicide case which occurred in 2021.

Officers received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon and upon arriving at the home they were met by a family member who had unfortunately discovered Johnny Perez.

While conducting their investigation they discovered Perez had died from a gunshot wound and according to investigators the victim might have been familiar or even known the suspect because the crime doesn’t seem to be random.

“It’s not somebody that’s just going around and shooting people in their apartments. It appears it would be somebody that he knew and they had not forced their way into the apartment,” Eipper said.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

