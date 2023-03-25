Graham community mourns loss of abused dog

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Humane Society of Young County said a three-year-old dog, named Niko, died yesterday.

The Humane Society first learned about Niko and his harsh living conditions in January 2021. Officials were familiar with the home, based on previous calls complaining about other animals’ living conditions. The Humane Society has no jurisdiction or ability to take away animals, so they advised callers to take their concerns to the sheriff’s office.

“The county failed him. His owners failed him. So, there’s got to be harsher laws or they got to be enforced. There are state laws but they’re not being enforced,” Heather Allen said.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock posted to Facebook Thursday night that two men had turned themselves in as part of an investigation into animal cruelty.

The humane society has planned a “Justice for Niko” rally for the evening of March 26.

