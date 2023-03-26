Former Wichita Falls local invents football board game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mike Molina grew up in Wichita Falls, graduating from Rider High School in 1981.

Molina moved on to the military after attending MSU Texas, and was stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma for nine years.

After retiring from the military Molina decided to live in San Antonio where he started his own roofing business.

When Molina noticed that other football board games limited their number of players, and had kids just waiting for their turn, he decided to make his own game for larger groups.

“My two sons, they’re not Cowboy fans, they’re Cardinals and Packers fans, but they decided they wanted to come over to the house and play football, so that’s how come I invented the game for 12 people. I tried it out at my birthday party with a bunch of his friends and they loved it,” Molina said.

Molina says the kid’s reaction to the game gave him high hopes for its success, and now he’s waiting on a patent for the games rules to be made his own.

“Right now it’s patent pending, it’s trademarked battle football, that’s the trademark, and so eventually.. I’m talking to manufacturers about getting the prices down so it’ll be affordable... Soon, hopefully, it’ll be out there,” Molina said.

The organizers for this year’s sixth annual FallsCon reached out to Molina about having him showcase his game on Mar. 25.

Molina says he believes his game will be the next big thing, and played at tailgate parties across the nation.

