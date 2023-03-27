Cool start to the week followed by warmth, storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new work week starts off quietly, but another round of late-week storms could produce some severe weather across parts of Texoma.

After a beautiful weekend, the cooler air starts to trickle back in. We’ll step out to temperatures in the 30s first thing Monday morning before warming into the mid 60s by the afternoon with little in the way of wind. Temperatures slide further Tuesday behind some stronger northeast winds, dropping us into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

South winds return by Wednesday, bringing a bit more cloud cover and milder air back into the region. Highs will top out in the lower 70s that afternoon.

Most of our Thursday looks about the same as the day before: a mix of sun and clouds, breezy and lower 70s. South winds gusting over 30 mph will help to drag in a bit more moisture to set the stage for possible strong to severe storms later in the evening and overnight hours. As of now, most of Texoma is at risk of seeing severe weather as long as we can overcome the lid that will be on the atmosphere for much of the day. All severe threats will be possible.

Come Friday, showers and some storms will move east of Texoma as the dryline passes through. While this will dry us out, it will also increase the winds significantly. We could see west winds gusting over 40 mph at times Friday afternoon.

The cold front finally sweeps through Friday night, ushering in cooler, quieter conditions on Saturday. Look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. South winds swing back around for Sunday, helping to warm us to near 80 degrees!

