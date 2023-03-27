Cool weather will stick around to start the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, the temps look cooler. We will have a high of 63° with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 38° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a high of only 59° with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 38° with partly cloudy skies. On Wednesday, we will have a high of 70° with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 54° with mostly clear skies. For Thursday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a high of 72° with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorm chances increase Thursday night heading into Friday.

