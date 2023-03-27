Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cool weather will stick around to start the week

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, the temps look cooler. We will have a high of 63° with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 38° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a high of only 59° with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 38° with partly cloudy skies. On Wednesday, we will have a high of 70° with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 54° with mostly clear skies. For Thursday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a high of 72° with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorm chances increase Thursday night heading into Friday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuffs
Woman charged with murder in Clay County
Crime of the Week: Covington street homicide
kriby middle school update
Kirby Middle School on the fringe of being shut down
Wichita Falls man invents board game
Former Wichita Falls local invents football board game
Christopher Jarvis.
Former WFHS choir teacher pleads guilty

Latest News

Cool start to the week followed by warmth, storms
weather
Cool weather sticks around to begin the week
Another round of late-week storms eyeing Texoma
Roller coaster temperatures leading up to Thursday storms
Cool, quiet ahead of late-week warmth, storms