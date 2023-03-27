Dairy farmers visit Jefferson Elementary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Southwest Dairy Farmers visited Jefferson Elementary on March 27 so students could learn about dairy farming up close.

Students were able to learn how the cow is milked, what kind of food is made from milk, and why it’s an important part of nutrition.

Instructors said that due to a generational gap, the connection between farm animals and people is lost.

“They don’t realize the importance of these cattle are to us. Yes, we use them for food but they have other uses as well and so, we’re trying to establish that connection from the farm to the people at home,” Mobile Dairy Instructor Todd Griffin said.

Griffin also demonstrated how to properly take care of a dairy cow and milk one by hand. He also showed the kids how they milk cows today thanks to new technology.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.