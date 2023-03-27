Email City Guide
Man charged after assault on peace officer

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating an incident that left one man injured on the evening of March 26.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 10th Street and Kemp Boulevard. WFPD said a 25-year-old man is facing five charges including assault on a peace officer, and taking a weapon from a peace officer.

WFPD said the man was hospitalized after the incident, and said he’ll be formally charged once he’s released from United Regional Health Center.

