Man charged after assault on peace officer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating an incident that left one man injured on the evening of March 26.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 10th Street and Kemp Boulevard. WFPD said a 25-year-old man is facing five charges including assault on a peace officer, and taking a weapon from a peace officer.

WFPD said the man was hospitalized after the incident, and said he’ll be formally charged once he’s released from United Regional Health Center.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.