Merit Badge College hosted for Boy Scouts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Northwest Texas Council Boy Scouts of America held their annual Merit Badge College Saturday at Midwestern State University.

From first aid to engineering, over 150 scouts from seven different councils in Texoma, got to learn about it all to earn their merit badges. Dr. Margaret Brown Marsden, vice president for academic affairs at MSU says this is the fifth year the North West Texas Council joins forces with MSU for scouts to earn the badges while experiencing life on a college campus.

“A lot of the times those merit badges are hard to do like chemistry can be really hard for people to do at home. So what they can have here at Midwestern is the chance to come to our labs work with a faculty member be able to do that chemistry merit badge and be able to see some really cool things in the process,” Dr. Marsden said.

Scouts like Julianne Williams and Ethan Rhodes get to learn about a variety of subjects including future careers or life-long hobbies as they work towards their ranks but they also get to meet like minded people in this program.

“You also get to make a lot of friends from different councils from different parts of town, or different troops that you wouldn’t normally see,” Williams said.

With 26 different topics to choose and learn from, merit badge college can help pave the way for the scouts future careers.

“Different science careers and I’ve looked into art careers and the schooling that I may have to go through so its helped me narrow down the path from a giant path,” Rhodes said.

