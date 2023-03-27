Southern Grit Advocacy to hold the first meeting of the True North Anti-Trafficking Coalition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Southern Grit Advocacy will be holding the inaugural meeting of the True North Anti-Trafficking Coalition on Tuesday, Mar. 28 at 11 a.m.

The meeting will be held at The Corner Community Outreach Center at 1301 10th St., Wichita Falls. You can attend either in person or through Zoom.

Their mission is to bring together people in the area to pool resources and identify the needs required to prevent trafficking.

It is required to RSVP. You can do so by emailing info@southerngritadvocacy.org or call at (940) 264-4748.

