Two Comanche Nation locations to host blood drives(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Comanche Nation Entertainment properties are teaming up with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host blood drives next week on Tuesday, March 28.

The blood drive at Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All donors will receive a free t-shirt, refreshments, and members can earn $10 credit.

The blood drive at Comanche Star Casino in Walters will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will receive a free t-shirt, refreshments, and members get a complimentary burger basket.

All donors must be at least 18 years or older to participate and must provide a valid form of ID.

To receive credits, donors must be Comanche Rewards Club members.

