Victim identified in Clay Co. murder

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The name of the man that was murdered in Petrolia over the weekend has been released.

According to an arrest affidavit, 57-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Douglas was found dead in the bedroom of a home in the 400 block of North Morgan in Petrolia on Friday night.

We first reported on Saturday that 37-year-old Brittany Rouleau was charged with Murder. Clay Co. Sheriff Kirk Horton said just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday dispatch received a 911 call from a woman, now identified as Rouleau, requesting medical assistance at the home.

According to a press release, Rouleau said a man’s chest was hurting for an “unknown reason.” She also requested medical assistance for herself and told dispatch the man was unresponsive. According to Sheriff Horton, Rouleau then refused to provide any additional information.

According to the arrest affidavit, EMS crews told investigators they provided life-saving measures to Douglas but were unsuccessful. Investigators saw a puncture wound on the upper left side of Douglas’ chest. An investigator said they believed the wound ‘may be a stab wound that was fatal,’ according to the affidavit.

Rouleau was on the scene and showing signs of distress, according to court documents. Investigators attempted to interview her but she stated that she wanted a lawyer. Officials said she did give consent to search the home. Rouleau was taken to United Regional for possible injuries.

During the search, documents were found inside the home that stated Rouleau and Douglas were the residents. No other people were believed to be living in the house, according to the arrest affidavit.

A witness spoke with investigators and said she came to help when she saw Rouleau running from the home and seemed, ‘frantic.’ The witness said while she was attempting to calm Rouleau down, Rouleau said, “I didn’t mean to do it.”

Rouleau was cleared from the hospital and taken to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. At that time, investigators attempted to ask her what happened, Rouleau again said she wished to have a lawyer. During this conversation, the investigator noticed dried blood on Rouleau’s leg. They asked if she was injured or bleeding anywhere. Rouleau said no. According to court documents, investigators believed the blood to be Douglas’.

Rouleau was booked into the Clay County Jail and her bond was set at $600,000. Sheriff Horton said in a press release that evidence is still being processed and the investigation is ongoing.

