Wife of Oklahoma trooper Nik Green publishes book

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Linda Green-Bennett’s book, When Love Overflows, about the life of her late husband, Trooper Nik Green, was published and available on Mar. 26.

On Dec. 26, 2003, Trooper Nik Green was tragically killed when he attempted to arrest a man running a mobile meth lab, this incident led to a reformation of Oklahoma’s meth laws.

Linda’s book is about trooper Nik’s life, and how he was an ordinary man that radiated extraordinary love.

“Those that knew Nick, they know what a special person that he was because he was truly a friend to all. So I’m really excited about the people that knew him and were apart of our story to get to read this, and just to have it to maybe even just jolt their own memories,” Linda said.

After years of struggling with a publishing company, and dealing with their desire to change up the story, Linda found a different publisher based in Oklahoma.

After several months, they finished their end of the process and got her book ready to sell.

“Once I got hooked in with this other publishing company based out of Oklahoma, they grabbed the book and we didn’t even start until... really, they got it around June, but didn’t get started until September because they had other work going on, and we got started in September and then here we are,” Linda said.

While she believes the book will touch the lives of many, Linda says the book is mostly for her daughters, who had their father taken from them.

“It feels like a huge weight it lifted off, but truly just excited. I really am excited to finally get this story out there because I really feel like it’s going to touch so many people,” Linda said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.