Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Chilly Tuesday Morning

Blustery north winds will create chilly weather on Tuesday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong front brings gusty north winds to Texoma by Tuesday morning, ushering in a chilly airmass. We’ll be in the 30s in the morning, but the wind will make it feel more like lower 30s to upper 20s. Look for breezy conditions to continue into the afternoon with highs mostly in the 50s. Clouds return tomorrow night and Wednesday with a return of south winds and a little warming trend. Highs by Wednesday will be in the 60s. We should be near 70 Thursday and in the 70s for Friday. Any rain chances we see this week appear to be small and mainly Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuffs
Woman charged with murder in Clay County
Victim in Clay Co. murder identified
Victim identified in Clay Co. murder
Man charged after assault on peace officer
Linda Green-Bennett book
Wife of Oklahoma trooper Nik Green publishes book
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below

Latest News

Blustery and Cool Tuesday
Blustery and Cool Tuesday
Cool weather will stick around to start the week
Cool start to the week followed by warmth, storms
weather
Cool weather sticks around to begin the week