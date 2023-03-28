Chilly Tuesday Morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong front brings gusty north winds to Texoma by Tuesday morning, ushering in a chilly airmass. We’ll be in the 30s in the morning, but the wind will make it feel more like lower 30s to upper 20s. Look for breezy conditions to continue into the afternoon with highs mostly in the 50s. Clouds return tomorrow night and Wednesday with a return of south winds and a little warming trend. Highs by Wednesday will be in the 60s. We should be near 70 Thursday and in the 70s for Friday. Any rain chances we see this week appear to be small and mainly Friday morning.

