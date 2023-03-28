Email City Guide
Congressional Art Competition to accept submissions

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced it is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

All high school students in Texas’ 13th Congressional District are invited to participate. The winner’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

The theme for the competition is Patriotism. Artwork must be two-dimensional and original in execution, and must not be heavier than 15 pounds and no larger than 26 inches. The winner must frame their artwork before it is sent to the U.S. Capitol and the piece must continue to meet weight and size regulations.

Accepted mediums are as follows:

  • Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
  • Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal
  • Collages: must be two-dimensional
  • Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
  • Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums, such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
  • Computer-generated art
  • Photographs

Artwork submissions must be original and require an entry form to Rep. Jackson’s Amarillo, Wichita Falls, or Denton office before Friday, April 21.

Submissions can be mailed or dropped off at the Amarillo or Wichita Falls office during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drop-off at the Denton office is by appointment only.

Students are encouraged to review the competition’s rules and regulations on Rep. Jackson’s website.

