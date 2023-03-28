Congressional Art Competition to accept submissions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced it is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

All high school students in Texas’ 13th Congressional District are invited to participate. The winner’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

The theme for the competition is Patriotism. Artwork must be two-dimensional and original in execution, and must not be heavier than 15 pounds and no larger than 26 inches. The winner must frame their artwork before it is sent to the U.S. Capitol and the piece must continue to meet weight and size regulations.

Accepted mediums are as follows:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal

Collages: must be two-dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums, such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photographs

Artwork submissions must be original and require an entry form to Rep. Jackson’s Amarillo, Wichita Falls, or Denton office before Friday, April 21.

Submissions can be mailed or dropped off at the Amarillo or Wichita Falls office during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drop-off at the Denton office is by appointment only.

Students are encouraged to review the competition’s rules and regulations on Rep. Jackson’s website.

