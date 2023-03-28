Email City Guide
County courthouse affected by flooding

.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On the morning of March 28, plumbing work resulted in a water leak on the 4th floor of the Wichita County Courthouse.

The water spread and caused flooding in the 30th District Courtroom and offices, the Court Administrator offices, and the County Clerk’s office.

“No public services have been shut down at this time due to the event. Though we are still determining the extent of the damage, I am confident that our county family will do everything in our power to minimize the impact of this to the public. Once the situation stabilizes, we’ll provide further information on affected operations.” County Judge Jim Johnson said.

Judge Johnson and Commissioner Mark Beauchamp will be available to answer questions and provide an update to the press this afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse.

