Legacy Dinner being held to benefit the Boys and Girls Club

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Mavericks and Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Clubs Alumni and Friends are teaming up to host their Legacy Dinner and Auction on Apr. 6, 2023.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls will benefit through this event by gaining funding for scholarships and other support to kids in the program.

The dinner will take place at the MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall with doors opening at 5 p.m. Meals will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $60 per person or $400 for a table of eight.

For any more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.