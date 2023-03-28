Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Legacy Dinner being held to benefit the Boys and Girls Club

Boys and Girls club to hold Legacy Dinner and Auction
By Norman Garcia
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Mavericks and Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Clubs Alumni and Friends are teaming up to host their Legacy Dinner and Auction on Apr. 6, 2023.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls will benefit through this event by gaining funding for scholarships and other support to kids in the program.

The dinner will take place at the MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall with doors opening at 5 p.m. Meals will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $60 per person or $400 for a table of eight.

For any more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Clay Co. murder identified
Victim identified in Clay Co. murder
Man charged after assault on peace officer
Linda Green-Bennett book
Wife of Oklahoma trooper Nik Green publishes book
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
handcuffs
Woman charged with murder in Clay County

Latest News

Boys and Girls Club Alumni and Friends Legacy Dinner Interview
Boys and Girls Club Alumni and Friends Legacy Dinner Interview
Dairy farmers visit Jefferson Elementary
Dairy farmers visit Jefferson Elementary
"We want to go back figure out what we can and answer what questions we can."
County Commissioner finds missing box of ballots
Man charged after assault on peace officer