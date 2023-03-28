Live Well Wichita County to host free cooking class

Email City Guide
Live Well Wichita County to hold free cooking class(Live Well Wichita County)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Live Well Wichita County is announcing that there will be a free Cooking Class on Wednesday, April 5, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The recipe will be “Chicken Chili.” This event is open to the public, but there is limited seating.

Registration will close by end of day Monday, April 3.

To register, visit Live Well Wichita County’s website.

