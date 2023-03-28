Live Well Wichita County to host free cooking class

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Live Well Wichita County is announcing that there will be a free Cooking Class on Wednesday, April 5, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The recipe will be “Chicken Chili.” This event is open to the public, but there is limited seating.

Registration will close by end of day Monday, April 3.

To register, visit Live Well Wichita County’s website.

