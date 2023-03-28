Mayoral candidate hosts meet and greet

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls mayoral candidate Carol Murray held a meet and greet on March 28 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Murray spoke about the city budget and wanted to know how residents thought the city was doing on a number of issues. She also wanted to focus on small businesses and local businesses that are already in Wichita Falls while also attracting new employers to the city.

“So I am very, very involved in the city government. Wanting to know what’s going on in the city government and believe I can lead and help improve in that area,” Murray said.

Tim Short will also appear on that ballot to replace current mayor Stephen Santellana.

Santellana won’t be able to run again after his current term due to the city’s term limits.

The Wichita Falls municipal elections will be held in November.

