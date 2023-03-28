Patsy’s House to hold 3rd Annual Save Jane event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Patsy’s House will be holding their 3rd annual Save Jane event on Friday, March 31.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. and will honor the victims of child abuse in Texoma by reading the children’s names during the event.

Pinwheels will also be placed in the ground to honor the children, during this event.

To make a donation or purchase merchandise that benefits Patsy’s House visit here.

