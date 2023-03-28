Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Portugal: 2 dead, several injured in Muslim center stabbing

Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further...
Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further details.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese police shot a man suspected of stabbing two people to death at an Ismaili Muslim center in Lisbon, authorities said Tuesday.

Police were called to the center late Tuesday morning where they encountered a suspect “armed with a large knife,” a police statement said.

Police ordered him to surrender but he advanced toward them and was “neutralized,” the statement said. The suspect was taken to a Lisbon hospital where he was in police custody.

Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further details.

Prime Minister António Costa said police shot the suspect. Costa told reporters the attack was “a criminal act.”

“Everything points to this being an isolated incident,” Costa said, without elaborating.

There was no immediate word on the identity of those killed.

Armed police from a special operations unit could be seen forming a perimeter outside the building. Costa said police were investigating the attack and it was too soon to speculate about a motive.

The Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, generally known as the Ismailis, belong to the Shia branch of Islam, according to their website. The Ismaili Muslims are a culturally diverse community living in more than 25 countries around the world, it says.

Portugal hasn’t recorded any significant terror attacks in recent decades, and religious violence is virtually unheard of.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Clay Co. murder identified
Victim identified in Clay Co. murder
Man charged after assault on peace officer
Linda Green-Bennett book
Wife of Oklahoma trooper Nik Green publishes book
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
handcuffs
Woman charged with murder in Clay County

Latest News

Boys and Girls Club Alumni and Friends Legacy Dinner Interview
Boys and Girls Club Alumni and Friends Legacy Dinner Interview
GRAPHIC: Bodies were seen covered in metallic sheets after a fatal fire in Ciudad Juarez.
GRAPHIC STILLS: First responders assist victims of migrant center fire
Boys and Girls Club Alumni and Friends Legacy Dinner Interview
Legacy Dinner being held to benefit the Boys and Girls Club
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine president extends tour of war’s front-line areas
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant center near US border