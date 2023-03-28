Email City Guide
Rain chances return Wednesday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of only 59° with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 39° with partly cloudy skies. On Wednesday, we will have a high of 68° with mostly sunny skies. We will also have a 30% chance of showers and maybe a stray thundershower in the morning hours of Wednesday.  Wednesday night, we will have a low of 52° with mostly clear skies.

For Thursday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a high of 72° with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorm chances increase Thursday night heading into Friday. Friday morning, we will have a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 76° with very windy conditions. The winds will be out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph.

