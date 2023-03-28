Email City Guide
Woman involved in wreck on Loop 11 has died

First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The woman involved in a wreck at Loop 11 and Seymour Highway on March 16th has died.

WFPD officials said 68-year-old Diane Luckett passed away in Lubbock on Saturday from her injuries. 37-year-old Anastacio Mendoza was arrested following the crash and originally charged with Intoxication Assault.

But according to WFPD, the crash investigation unit anticipates changing the charge to Intoxication Manslaughter in the near future.

On the day of the wreck, WFPD public information officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper told our crews that a truck was driving westbound on Seymour Highway while a car turned left from eastbound Seymour Highway onto Loop 11.

According to officials, witnesses at the scene said the truck, driven by Mendoza, ran the light at a high speed and hit the car. The woman was in the vehicle turning onto Loop 11. Mendoza was in the truck driving westbound on Seymour Hwy. Both were rushed to United Regional. Luckett was then taken to Lubbock.

Officials say this is the second deadly crash this year.

