Child Care Partners to host events throughout April

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - April is child abuse awareness and prevention month and Child Care Partners is working with many organizations in the area to get the word out.

572, that is how many children suffered some sort of abuse in Wichita County alone last year.

Child Care Partners is asking the city to go blue in support of child abuse awareness and prevention month. Community-wide events start Friday.

County commissioner Mark Beauchamp will give a proclamation at commissioner’s court Friday morning, then they will host the Walk of Knowledge on the courthouse lawn right after. On Saturday they will have their Party for Prevention at three in the afternoon at Park Central where there will be food, bounce houses, and much more.

“That is a time to show families what it looks like to have those positive experiences together,” Crystal Flinn, Family Partnership Director for Child Care Partners said. “It also exposes kids and families to people in our community so that when they do need help, they know where to reach out to.”

Flinn adds that the number of victims in Wichita County from last year is 7 more than the year prior. So, it is important for the community to come out and support these events because while it may not happen to anyone you know, you can find ways to help and signs to look out, for kids experiencing abuse.

Below is the full list of events that Child Care Partners will be hosting.

March 31: Wichita County Proclamation & Walk of Knowledge The display will begin at 10 a.m. at 900 7th Street

April 1: Party for Prevention The vent will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. The event will feature food, games, door prizes, and a bounce house.

April 8: CCP Community Easter Egg Hunt The egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. at 119 E Wichita Street.

April 14: “State-wide day wear blue day” Use #GoBlueDay o show support for Child Abuse Prevention

April 22: Kid Power Caregiver Training The training will begin at 1 p.m. at 914 Indiana Ave. The training will last two hours long and will provide information on how to protect children from abuse and how to advocate when needed. Admission to the training is $10 a person

April 30: Blue Sunday An annual event where churches pray for the victims of child abuse and those who care for them.



