Kiowa Casino continues the Hometown Heroes event

DEVOL, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - On March 1, Kiowa Casino & Hotel launched its 15th annual Hometown Heroes event, to support local first responders and nonprofits.

Every Wednesday from March to July, guests are invited to play for the cause by using their Kiowa Rewards Club card on their favorite slots.

For every $1 played, a portion will be given to local fire and police departments, health clinics, and other organizations serving Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas communities.

“Funding continues to be spread thin among our safety net services,” Callie Singh, Director of Marketing at Kiowa Casino Properties said. “Giving back to those who give so much of themselves is the least we can do as community members, and it’s a privilege to alleviate some of that strain with Hometown Heroes.”

This year’s event will benefit 19 organizations, including the Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association, Burkburnett Police Department, Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, USO Oklahoma, and the Humane Society of Wichita County. Since Hometown Heroes began in 2008, over $300,000 has been given to local beneficiaries.

“The success of the past 14 years of Hometown Heroes is because, and only because, of the generosity of our guests,” Singh said. “We’re positive 2023 will be our most impactful year yet.”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.