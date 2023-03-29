Man charged with Assaulting Peace Officer

Email City Guide
Man charged after assaulting peace officer
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dawaylon Raymond has been charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer after an incident on the evening of March 26.

WFPD was sent out to check out the intersection of 10th and Kemp St. On the scene, a WFPD officer attempted to communicate with Raymond.

According to court documents, Raymond began to walk away while the officer attempt to talk to him. Raymond stopped walking away and began to yell at the officer to leave him alone.

Raymond began to walk toward the officer, which resulted in the officer pulling out his taser. According to an arrest affidavit, Raymond pulled an unknown object out and the officer attempted to holster the taser. The officer was unsuccessful and the taser dropped.

The officer pulled out his firearm, according to the affidavit, and began to create distance between himself and Raymond.

According to the court documents, Raymond began to run toward the officer while yelling “shoot me”. Raymond picked up the taser that the officer had dropped and fired it at the officer.

Raymond was booked into the Wichita County jail and his bond is set at $58,000.

