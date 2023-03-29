Shotgun shell found at McNeil school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A shotgun shell was found in the hallway at McNeil Middle School on March 29 according to an email sent out to parents.

The school was placed on a brief hold while it was investigated.

The WFISD police department reviewed campus surveillance videos and has not found any evidence of a weapon on campus. They do not believe there is a threat to student safety.

The hold has been lifted and classes have resumed as usual.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.