Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Social media challenge involving bucket leaves Target shopper hospitalized, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered the Target and began walking around. After a few minutes, one of them picked up a bucket and placed it over the head of a woman who was shopping at the store.(Target)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSTIN, Calif. (Gray News) – A Target shopper in California was hospitalized after four teenagers put a bucket over her head at the store as part of a social media challenge, police said.

According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered the Target and began walking around. After a few minutes, one of them picked up a bucket and placed it over the head of a woman who was shopping at the store.

Surveillance footage then showed the teens fleeing the store, police said.

Officers said the shopper “likely fainted” and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. She also filed a police report.

According to police, officers believe the juveniles were taking part in a social media trend where they place a bucket on a stranger’s head and record their reaction.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and they are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Detective Schaller at 714-573-3245 or gschaller@tustinca.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
Man charged with manslaughter after wreck on Loop 11
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a shooting, early Wednesday morning, at a local...
WFPD: Man fired gun during brawl at Wichita Falls bar
Victim in Clay Co. murder identified
Victim identified in Clay Co. murder
"We want to go back figure out what we can and answer what questions we can."
County Commissioner finds missing box of ballots
Man charged after assault on peace officer

Latest News

Bees attack elderly couple in Throckmorton
Bees attack elderly couple in Throckmorton
Merit Badge College hosted for Boy Scouts
Merit Badge College hosted for Boy Scouts
For the first time ever, the FDA has approved an opioid overdose antidote for over-the-counter...
Health Minute: How to administer newly approved Narcan
The Senate is poised to vote to repeal the 2002 measure that greenlighted the March 2003...
Senate votes to repeal 2002 measure that approved Iraq war
Man charged after assaulting peace officer
Man charged after assault on peace officer