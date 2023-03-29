Email City Guide
Storm chances return Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 70° with mostly sunny skies. We will also have a 30% chance of showers and maybe a stray thundershower in the morning hours of Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon we will start to see mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 52° with mostly clear skies.

For Thursday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a high of 70° with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Thunderstorm chances increase Thursday night heading into Friday. Friday morning, we will have a 30% chance of thunderstorms.

Friday, we will have a high of 75° with very windy conditions. The winds will be out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 45° with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 71° with mostly clear skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 50° with clouds increasing.

