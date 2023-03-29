Union Square to host document shred day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Union Square Credit Union is partnering with Paper Pig to host their annual Shred Day on April 7.

A free paper shredding event is open to the entire community from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As more people become victims of identity theft each year, taking the necessary steps to protect sensitive information is crucial.

Union Square Credit Union said one way to prevent identity theft is to shred documents that contain sensitive information such as social security numbers, bank account information, and credit card information.

“We take great responsibility in assisting our members in defending themselves from fraud and scams; our annual Shred Day event is simply one more way we work to protect our community,” Simeon Hendrix, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Union Square Credit Union said.

