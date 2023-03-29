Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Union Square to host document shred day

Over six tons of paper were securely destroyed at last year’s event.
(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Union Square Credit Union is partnering with Paper Pig to host their annual Shred Day on April 7.

A free paper shredding event is open to the entire community from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As more people become victims of identity theft each year, taking the necessary steps to protect sensitive information is crucial.

Union Square Credit Union said one way to prevent identity theft is to shred documents that contain sensitive information such as social security numbers, bank account information, and credit card information.

“We take great responsibility in assisting our members in defending themselves from fraud and scams; our annual Shred Day event is simply one more way we work to protect our community,” Simeon Hendrix, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Union Square Credit Union said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
Man charged with manslaughter after wreck on Loop 11
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a shooting, early Wednesday morning, at a local...
WFPD: Man fired gun during brawl at Wichita Falls bar
Shotgun shell found at McNeil school
"We want to go back figure out what we can and answer what questions we can."
County Commissioner finds missing box of ballots
Victim in Clay Co. murder identified
Victim identified in Clay Co. murder

Latest News

Live Well Wichita County to hold free cooking class
Live Well Wichita County to host free cooking class
Patsy's House to hold 3rd annual Save Jane event
Patsy’s House to hold 3rd Annual Save Jane event
Two Comanche Nation locations to host blood drives
Two Comanche Nation locations to host blood drives
6th Annual FallsCon begins at MPEC