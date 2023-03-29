Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston

FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A United Airlines flight bound from Houston to Rio De Janeiro has returned to Bush Intercontinental Airport for an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, the airline said.

Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.

The airline did not describe the nature of the problem and an airport spokesperson did not immediately return messages for comment Wednesday morning.

The airline said the plane landed safely, passengers got off and United Airlines made arrangements to get them to their destination.

The flight tracking website FlightAware reported the aircraft was a Boeing 767 flying to Rio De Janeiro that departed Houston at 8:52 p.m. and returned to the airport, landing at 10:50 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
Man charged with manslaughter after wreck on Loop 11
Victim in Clay Co. murder identified
Victim identified in Clay Co. murder
"We want to go back figure out what we can and answer what questions we can."
County Commissioner finds missing box of ballots
Man charged after assault on peace officer
First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
Man charged after wreck on Seymour Hwy

Latest News

This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Senate: Credit Suisse still helps rich Americans evade taxes
Two masked suspects fell though the ceiling in Glendale, Wisconsin.
WATCH: 2 robbery suspects fall through restaurant ceiling