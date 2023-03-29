Vietnam Veterans Ceremony welcomes home veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base Exchange and the Commissary honored Vietnam Veterans and welcome them back home. During the ceremony, veterans received pins thanking them for their time during the war. They were remembered, thanked, and honored.

“Welcome home, welcome home, welcome home. And I salute ya’ll,” said Joel Jimenez, Commander of Chapter 41 of Wichita Falls Disabled Americans Veterans.

Carl Moss, a Vietnam Veteran who served during the war was one of many vets who was never thanked and welcomed back home.

“I was one of them people that got spit on when I came back. No congratulatory or anything. People just ignored you called you baby killers and different things like that. They treated you like dirt” said Moss, Crew Chief, RF101.

Jimenez wanted to try and erase that memory for veterans.

“We have to remember those who are heroes. I’m not a hero. Heroes are the ones we left behind. They were killed in action, and this welcome home with that much passion that I have and these men and women here, it means a lot to them, the two words to welcome us home,” said Jimenez.

Moss said his time in Vietnam wasn’t a great one.

“A lot of racism, contrary to what you think about the Vietnamese because the same things was going on in the United States of America. You’re fighting for your government but also you’re fighting for yourself,” added Moss.

