WFPD: Man fired gun during brawl at Wichita Falls bar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police say one person is in custody after a fight in the parking lot of a local bar led to gunfire early Wednesday morning.

Police arrested 26-year-old Ujamaa Ballard of Wichita Falls for the shooting. He’s been charged with Discharging a firearm within certain municipalities. Ballard is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail; bonds have not been set as of Wednesday morning.

Ujamaa Ballard was charged in the shooting. (WCSO) (Wichita County Sheriff Office)

Police say the fight broke out in the parking lot of the Players Lounge in the 400 block of Galveston Street at around 2:00 a.m. WFPD Sgt. Cary Venabel told News Channel 6 one person fired a gun into the air during the fight. Witnesses told police the suspect didn’t point the gun at anyone.

Police say nobody was hurt in the commotion. Sgt. Venabel says the suspect drove away and was stopped by Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies a short time later.

Venabel said there may be other charges filed as well.

