2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.; deaths feared

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV/Gray News) - Multiple fatalities are feared after two Fort Campbell helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to reports.

Fort Campbell officials confirmed two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters were involved in a crash just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The crew members were flying HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

Fort Campbell officials said the status of the crew members is unknown at this time, and no casualties have been confirmed, WSMV reports.

However, the 101st Airborne Division said in a post on Twitter that the incident resulted in several casualties.

Kentucky State Police said the two helicopters crashed in a field area, and no residential damage is being reported. A perimeter was established around the debris field, and the few residents in the area were asked to evacuate.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a tweet about the crash.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” he wrote. “Please pray for all those affected.”

State police are at the scene assisting the military investigation, along with several other agencies.

