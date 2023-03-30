City of Wichita Falls hires tennis pro for Weeks and Hamilton Parks Tennis Centers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls introduced a local tennis pro and his company to oversee the Weeks and Hamilton Parks Tennis Centers.

Michael Turner and his company, Falls Town Courts, brings a lot of experience to the city in hopes to help revamp tennis in the area.

There are some new changes coming to Weeks Park with eight new pickleball courts for a sport that has become one of the most popular sports in the country.

Turner said with the addition of pickleball along with tennis, the hope is to bring a lot more to Wichita Falls.

“We’re hoping to bring some tournaments from out of town,” said Turner. “Different programming for the juniors. A new and exciting breathe of fresh air.”

For members of Falls Town Courts, there is a push to bring tennis back to where it once was in the area.

“We had a lot of good tennis in the past,” said tennis pro Dean Barrett. “We had a lot of great players here. The parks were so influential in how tennis grew as junior players and we hope to start getting some of that back.”

Wichita Falls used to be home to the Texas Summer Grand Slam which was the largest junior tennis tournament in the state.

