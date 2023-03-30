Email City Guide
Extreme Fire Weather Conditions for Friday

Strong winds and low humidity on Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong westerly winds kick in behind the dryline Friday morning. This blows in dust and very dry air from the west. The wind could gust above 50mph at times. The low relative humidity, combined with strong winds, creates ideal conditions for rapidly spreading fires. The wind will die down on Saturday with great looking weather with mostly sunny conditions. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s. There is a chance for a few storms on Sunday with a fast-moving storm system. Some of the warmer weather of the year heads our way on Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs possibly above 90.

