Family establishes scholarship to honor deceased student

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD Foundation shared in a Facebook post information about a scholarship in honor of a Hirschi High School junior that passed away on Feb. 21.

Jesiah Marquise Gardner was a member of the ROTC and band programs. The scholarship was established in Jesiah’s honor by his family.

At least one $500 scholarship will be awarded to Hirschi High School ROTC or band members each year.

The scholarship application is live and can be found here.

Donations to the Jesiah Gardner Memorial Scholarship Fund can be done so here.

