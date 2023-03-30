Man identified in Scotland Park incident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD has identified the man arrested after trying to break into Scotland Park Elementary on Thursday morning.

34-year-old Freddie Lee Brown of Iowa Park has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Criminal Mischief, and Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements.

Shortly after the incident, Brown was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail where he remained at the time this story was published on a $100,000 bond.

Brown attempted to enter the school at around 8:45 a.m. by shattering a window at the campus. Police said the double-paned windows helped keep Brown on the outside of the school.

WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper said WFPD officers arrived at the school a little over three minutes after the first call was placed to 911. He said several officers had Brown at gunpoint within minutes of arriving at the school.

WFISD Spokesperson Ashley Thomas said the campus was placed on lockdown during the incident. She said all students and staff are safe.

