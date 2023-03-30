Reaction to Scotland Park Elementary attempted break-in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Once parents heard of the attempted break-in at Scotland Park Elementary School, the school immediately went into lockdown after a call was made to WFPD.

Freddie Lee Brown, 34 years old, of Iowa Park, was arrested and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Although students and staff members were not physically harmed, the incident left parents and students afraid.

“I was terrified I was afraid something would happen to the kids, I was scared,” said parent, Jamie Holdaway.

“I’m all about the safety, it’s too much that’s been going on and then with the other schools and stuff, I’m just not gonna play that not right now, not today,” said parent Kiauna Eackles.

Both parents rushed to school once they were called about the situation to pick up their kids. Eackles has two kids who attend the school.

“I don’t want these babies to feel threatened and they don’t probably know that they’re just scaring the kids by having this whole school lockdown and staying in the classrooms and whatever’s going on until they handle the situation,” said Eackles.

WFISD Police Chief said Brown broke the side panel window but was unable to get in because of the double-paned window. Brown’s motive was unclear.

“Because I was scared that I was gonna die. I start crying. Everybody in my class starts crying. Half of my class starts screaming and crying but we just sit there until it was over,” said student Faith Johnson.

“I just can’t get that out of my head that someone came and hit the window with the rock,” said student Yeni Montoya.

“She was screaming and all the kids ran out...the glass was everywhere,” said 3rd grader Cruz Trevino.

