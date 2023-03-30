Email City Guide
Scotland Park Elementary on lockdown

Police are on the scene of Scotland Park Elementary School.
Police are on the scene of Scotland Park Elementary School.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD Officials say all students are safe after someone tried to break into Scotland Park Elementary School Thursday morning.

Police were called to the school at around 8:50 a.m.

WFISD Spokesperson Ashley Thomas says “the campus is on lockdown because someone was trying to break into the building through a window.”

Thomas says the person was not able to get into the school.

She says all students are safe.

We have crews at the scene working to learn more. Stick with News Channel Six for the latest.

