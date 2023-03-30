Scotland Park Elementary on lockdown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD Officials say all students are safe after someone tried to break into Scotland Park Elementary School Thursday morning.

Police were called to the school at around 8:50 a.m.

WFISD Spokesperson Ashley Thomas says “the campus is on lockdown because someone was trying to break into the building through a window.”

Thomas says the person was not able to get into the school.

She says all students are safe.

