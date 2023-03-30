Email City Guide
Shower chances return Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a high of 68° with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorm chances continue Thursday night into Friday. Thursday night, we will have a low of 64° with a few storms. Friday morning, we will have a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 75° with very windy conditions. The winds will be out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 being possible. Friday night, we will have a low of 44° with mostly clear skies. On Saturday, we will have a high of 70° with mostly clear skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 48° with clouds increasing.

